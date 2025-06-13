A public memorial service has been announced for the three Wenatchee sisters;

The community memorial is Friday, June 20 at 7:00pm in Rocky Reach Park off Highway 97A, north of Wenatchee

The public is encouraged to wear purple, pink and green in honor of the girls. Organizers are asking the public to please bring a chair or blanket to sit on, drinking water and a candle or glow stick.

Organizers suggest people carpool to the park because parking is limited. Link Transit shuttle service is also available at Olds Station and Lincoln Elementary.

Continuous shuttle service will start at 5:30pm at the Confluence Technology Center and continue through the duration of the memorial.

Link shuttles will use the Lincoln Elementary Bus Loading Zone off Methow St. Buses will load at 5:30 pm and a one time departure is scheduled at 6:00 pm.

Rocky Reach Park will open at 5:00 PM.