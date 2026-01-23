The Washington State Patrol is warning motorists not to make illegal traffic maneuvers to avoid a detour that's currently in place near Moses Lake.

In a press release issued Thursday, the agency says its troopers have observed multiple drivers making illegal U-turns in the median of Interstate-90 (I-90) so they can take Exit 174 at Hansen Road since the closure of its adjacent overpass last weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the overpass on Saturday, Jan. 17, in order to evaluate its condition and make necessary repairs.

As a result of the closure, a detour has been established which calls for traffic in both directions on I-90 to use nearby exits (169 & 176) to access Hansen Road on both sides of the interstate.

The State Patrol says it's illegal and unsafe for motorists to use any of the vehicle turnouts found in the medians of the state's divided, multi-lane highways, and anyone observed doing so by law enforcement is subject to a fine of $437.

Troopers say all such locations are clearly marked with "No U-turn" signs and, aside from being against the law, using the turnouts is also extremely dangerous and places both the driver and the public at risk.

Both the DOT and State Patrol say it's currently unknown how long the Hansen Road overpass will be closed and the detours in place, but until the overpass reopens and the detours are removed, troopers will be stepping up their patrols in the area and looking for motorists who are making illegal U-turns on the freeway.

The State Patrol is reminding drivers to obey all traffic and detour signs to ensure the safety of others and avoid causing any serious injury or fatality collisions.