Volunteers are planning to spend Friday night in a cardboard box to raise money for Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Wenatchee The event is taking place tonight in the Sav-Mart parking lot on North Wenatchee Avenue starting at 5:30pm.

Shawn Arrington, Lighthouse Executive Director says the event was started several years ago as a way to bring awareness to the plight of the homeless. Arrington says the community is well aware of the homelessness on the streets of Wenatchee and the Night-In-A-Box event is primarily serving as a fundraiser. Funds raised will go to feed low-income and the homeless this winter. Last year the Lighthouse says over 800 families were served in the Wenatchee valley and the Okanogan region.

Arrington says participants pay a fee to set up their "box" and raise more proceeds for Lighthouse from individual sponsors they have approached. The event includes a Friday night dinner for the participants hosted by the Women's Service League. Those spending the night in a box will be served a hot breakfast in the morning when the event concludes at 7am.

For more information, visit WenatcheeLighthouse.org

