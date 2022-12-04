Golden Apple Booster Club Host Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar

The Golden Apple Booster Club held their annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at Wenatchee High School Saturday.

Funds from this bazaar will go towards uniforms, trips to statewide competitions, along with funding for other music departments like the Marching Band, Jazz Band, and the Wind Ensemble.

The event began at 9 a.m., with a line trailing outside the Wenatchee High School, the commons area was packed with guests, vendors, artisans, and volunteers alike.

Crystal Overbay owner, owner of Rustic 509.

Over 100 vendors lined the halls of Wenatchee High School, with 125 booths to choose from.

GA Booster Chairman Karen Kjobech said this year may be the largest Holiday Craft Bazaar event they have had in recent years.

The Wind Ensemble made a surprise performance at 11:30 a.m.

Guests were able to sample tacos and pastries while looking for hand-crafted artisanal gifts from the North Central region.

At 3 p.m., the event wrapped up with a raffle where guests had a chance to win a prize and take home a new holiday gift.