Lake Chelan Community Center Making Progress With Big Plans

The Community Center at Lake Chelan is making progress as the shell of the 44,000 square foot structure has been built out at the corner of Bighorn Way and Manson Highway in Chelan.

The center's backers say it'll offer space for nonprofit groups and provide services for marginalized youth and low-income people, among other things.

Chelan Country Commissioner Tiffany Gering took a private hard hat tour of the center last weekend, and was impressed with the number of amenities it's offering.

"There will be two gyms," said Gering. "There'll be an eight lane swimming pool. There will be a kids play area, a coffee shop, all open to the public."

The center is the vision of the locally based non profit Seven Acres Foundation, which says it’s designed to be a hub that connects people, resources and activities to each other in ways that enhance the quality of life in the Lake Chelan Valley.

The center has a target opening set for the fall of this year.

It's social media page says 400 individuals, businesses, civic groups, foundations, trusts, and governments have made contributions.

More than $18 million has been raised, and the facility is funded about 80% of the first two phases of construction.

It’s currently $4.5 million short of it’s full funding.

Gering said Chelan County donated around $700,000 in federal American Rescue Plan money to the project.

She also suggested the center apply for lodging tax money from the county because it’ll meet the requirement of promoting tourism.

“They’re thinking of hosting tournaments there because of the space they have,” Gering said. “They’ll have sand volley ball courts. They’ll be able to do pickle ball there. They have a lot to offer.”

Gering shared her thoughts on the center during a public discussion with fellow commissioners this week. She said she did not envision the center falling short of its funding needs.