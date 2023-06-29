Pybus? Wenatchee? Farmers Market? WHEN!?

May through December, bring your empty bags to Pybus Public Market and fill them up with the awesome finds from the Pybus Farmers Market!

Enjoy the awesome atmosphere that Pybus Public Market naturally brings to the Wenatchee Valley.

Pybus Farmer's Market Held May - December

Saturday's 8am - 1pm

Wednesdays 10am - 2pm

Pybus Public Market, a place to make memories, buy and dine, kids activities and more!

Enjoy the outside and inside!

An array of food, and entertainment for the whole family. You may even get lucky and go when live music is playing!

Pybus has even help swing dance classes!

Check out all the Pybus events here.

Maybe you are looking for a great place to take a date, or maybe even just have a quiet cooler stroll, do that at Pybus! So many cool things to see and try!

Local art can be found here for example.

Get your fresh flower, produce and check out all the creatives at the farmers market at Pybus Public Market.

Pybus is at the center of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, placed beautifully next to the Columbia River and Wenatchee Loop Trail.

Do not miss the opportunity to purchase locally, small business owned companies!

One of my favorite things to do when gifting items to friends, is to have it bought locally and from a small business. Spreads love and joy while boosting our own economy!

Enjoy, shop, laugh, make memories and invite some friends!

Don't forget to bring your bags, you will definitely leave with items to enjoy at home!

Non-Toxic Flowers That Are Safe For Pets Contrary to our list of unsafe flowers for pets like cats and dogs, here are some flowers for your sweetheart that are a safe bet for the animals as well!

Toxic Flowers to Keep Away From Your Pets Though pretty, these flowers are prone to cause issues with dogs and cats, so if you're thinking about gifting one of these to your special someone, make sure you don't let the animals get to them!