How Many Fruit Stands are between East Wenatchee and Beebe Bridge?

Since I was a little girl, I have ridden down Highway 97 between Brewster and East Wenatchee. I could almost do the drive with my eyes closed, but I won’t because, well I do value life. But one question I have never been able to answer, until now. How many fruit stands are there between Beebe Bridge on Highway 97 to East Wenatchee? Plenty of orchards and fruit, and plenty of fruit stands!

Fruit Stands along Highway 97 – From East Wenatchee to Beebe Bridge:

*In order from East Wenatchee to Beebe Bridge

First Fruits - A locally owned fruit stand. Owned by a 3rd Generation Wenatchee family. Providing apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums, and more of different varieties.

Feil Pioneer Fruit Stand – Heirloom apples, nectarines, and even tomatoes when in season. Taste this family-owned operation since 1908.

Estes Fruit Stand and Flowers – Always an eye-catching yellow stand to pull off and enjoy what Estes has to offer, from fruit to flowers, dive into the seasons!

Auvil Fruit Company – With the highly regarded Gee Whiz brand of apple juices (so good btw), and fruits, you’ll definitely want to make this a stop along the way.

Lone Pine Fruit Stand and Espresso – This special gem of a place is one of the “must stop here” stands. With gifts, coffee, in season fruit, and even Christmas trees (during season), this spot is a place to check out, even if you want a nice warm espresso!

5, the answer is 5 fruit stands along highway 97 from East Wenatchee to BeeBee Bridge. So maybe you will know where to stop or even decide to take a drive dedicated to stopping at these locations in support of all things Local and Locally Grown produce.