Bring Your Lego Creations to the Nick’s Bricks Event at Pybus Market This Spring

The annual Lego event known as Nick’s Bricks is returning to Pybus Public Market this Spring.

Entries are currently being accepted for those interested in submitting their imaginative displays.

Nick’s Bricks was made in remembrance of 24-year-old Nicholas (Nick) H. Vitulli, a fellow Lego enthusiast, who passed away while hiking in Africa back in 2016.

Nick’s Bricks was created by Nick’s parents, Kevin and Jayne Vitulli of Wenatchee, a project created under the Nicholas H. Vitulli Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington (CFNCW).

Themes could range from the Wenatchee community, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Disney, Minecraft or something completely different.

Prospective applicants can submit a brief description of their entry, contact information, and an estimate on the size/footprint of the display to Kevin Vitulli at kvitulli@hotmail.com.

Get our free mobile app

Local businesses are also welcome to participate and advertise their business while supporting the community.

This Lego exhibit will take place at the LocalTel Event Center on Saturday, June 3.