Wenatchee Museum Exhibit Focuses On Sustaining Environment

This summer's featured exhibit at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is focused on the human impact on the environment.

Eco Wenatchee highlights the choices people make on a daily basis which have an effect on the world around them.

Allie Jordan with the museum says the exhibit is meant to make people aware of their actions.

"It has lots of statistics and visuals to show people what we use and how it affects the environment so that people really get a grasp of what's taking place when they use certain things, whether it’s plastic or glass," said Jordan.

According to a release from the museum, it’s hoped the exhibit will motivate people to make choices that bring sustainability to their communities.

Jordan says it's an engaging presentation for visitors.

"It's a pretty cool walk-thru exhibit and, kind of, interactive to see how we affect the world around us," Jordan said.

The exhibit is being supported by a wide range of businesses, services and nonprofits: Link Transit, Chelan County PUD, Icicle Fund, Sustainable NCW, and Coastal Farm and Ranch. Eco Wenatchee is also supported by the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

Eco Wenatchee is being staged in the museum main exhibit hall.

The museum also has nine permanent exbibits ranging from the history of Native Americans in the region to the history of the post office in Wenatchee, and the importance the railway to the valley

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-4pm.