The 2023 Moses Lake Spring Festival! With Montell Jordan, Tone Loc and Vanilla Ice!

The 2023 Moses Lake Spring Festival

May 25th-28th, 2023

McCosh Park in Moses Lake!

Special Performances by: Montell Jordan & Tone Loc and Vanilla Ice

Lip Sync Battle, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Attractions, A Kids Parade, 5k/10k Fun Run, Car Show, Fly-In Breakfast and so much more!

Be a part of Moses Lake’s Annual Spring Festival, Memorial Weekend, dancing the night away to the sounds of Montell Jordan and Tone Loc one night, then Vanilla Ice another! I don’t even think I mentioned the best part, ITS FREE!

Smile and wave as the Kid's Parade takes place. Cheer and hydrate those in the Fun Run while you enjoy some of the many tasty melas and/or treats available from the array of food vendors to choose from. Root on your favorite group in one of the many teams in the 3-on-3 Tournament! Again, Hydrate!

The 2023 Moses Lake Spring Fest at McCosh Park! Do not be one that misses out! Bring the whole family, make memories and enjoy yourself a little! It’s been a while since we were able to collectively be together, and this is such a cool opportunity/ experience for people of all ages to partake in!

They are always looking for volunteers as well so if this sounds like something you’d love to help with, or if you would just like more information, click here.

If you would like to participate in the Lip-Sync Battle, play in the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, or donate and more, click here.

Enjoy the 2023 Moses Lake Spring Festival at McCosh Park May 25th- May 28th!