Wenatchee Parks & Rec Halloween Carnival Back At Convention Center

The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department's annual Halloween Carnival is back again for this year's All Hallow's Eve.

Recreation supervisor Caryl Andre says the event is returning to its usual digs for the first time in several years.

"It's our first year back in the (Wenatchee) Convention Center post-COVID. We had been out on the (Wenatchee) Avenue the last few years and now we're back in the convention center with all of our booths for kids. We're really excited to be back inside the convention center and can't wait to see everybody come out in their costumes."

The event is designed for children ages ten and under, and Andre says there'll be lots of fun awaiting them.

"You just come right in the main door of the convention center and you'll find twenty different activity booths. So kids can run around and play at all of the different booths and do some crafts and do some games and it's just a really fun time. There's also a parent area in the center so they can just plop down and their kids can run around and have a great time."

The Halloween Carnival is happening Oct. 31 from 3 - 6 p.m. and is free for everyone to attend.

