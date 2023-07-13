Two Attractions At Lincoln Park Temporarily Closing

Two of the attractions at Wenatchee's Lincoln Park will be temporarily closed in the coming weeks.

City of Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Director Dave Erickson says one of those closures will occur at the park's pump track.

"We built that earlier this year and had to wait for the weather to warm up properly so the asphalt on it could be sealed. So contractors are going to be coming out on the 19th through the 21st to seal the asphalt that's on it. And that'll create a smoother riding experience for all of those toy wheels that are up there riding on it."

Erickson says the other closure will take place at the park's splash pad.

"If anybody's been down to the splash pad at Lincoln Park you might have noticed kind of a swampy smell. That's not from the water in the splash pad itself but rather from overflow water that's run out onto the grass and doesn't really drain. So we're going to be closing it down temporarily so that we can address the drainage issue and get it so it's not so stinky."

The splash pad will be closed until further notice starting the week of July 24.

In the interim, Erickson advises families who are wanting to cool off to use the wading pools at Kiwanis Methow Park, Pennsylvania Park , and Washington Park, which are all open weekdays from 1 - 5 p.m. through mid-August and the splash pad at Rotary Park which runs seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. until Labor Day.