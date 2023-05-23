Official Opening of Wenatchee’s Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park on Wenatchee's south side is officially open.

More than $3 million went into renovating the 22-acre park including the additions of a new stage, splash pad, playground equipment, disc golf tee pads, bike pump track and soccer/lacrosse field.

Mayor Frank Kuntz joined city and state leaders in a reopening ceremony this afternoon under the big picnic shelter.

"We're sitting here on a Tuesday afternoon and the park is heavily used so I'm super excited. Congratulations to staff and thanks to all the state organizations that gave us money, rotary and others. Just a super-exciting day to rededicate Lincoln Park." Mayor Kuntz said

Lincoln Park will be home to the free Concert in the Park series and the return of the summertime dance and music festival, Tardeadas.