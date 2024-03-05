Groups Supporting Columbia Elementary School Plan More Events

Groups fighting against the closure of Columbia Elementary School in Wenatchee are planning more events after a demonstration over the weekend.

Participants in the Saturday protest at Washington Park carried signs with messages such as “Only Fools Close Schools,” “Which School Is Next?” and, “Our Kids Deserve Better."

The Columbia PTO and the Columbia Parent Advocate Group are supporting the Columbia Cougar Craft Fair on Saturday, March 23 at the school.

A social media post said 13 spots are available for anyone wanting to a vendor at the event.

The Wenatchee School District is holding hearings for the possible closure are scheduled for March 21 and April 18 at 6:00 PM in the Wenatchee High School commons.

Columbia PTO describes itself as an organization of parents, educators, and students established to further our school

The Columbia Parent Advocate Group formed shortly after Wenatchee School District announced plans in January to close Columbia Elementary School at the end of the current school year.

The district says the closure of Columbia Elementary will save the district $3 million.

Wenatchee Schools currently has an overall goal of cutting its budget by $8.6 million for the next school year.

The Parent Advocate Group has a petition through Change.org that's received more than 1,500 signatures since launching in January.

The petition asks for support in preserving Columbia Elementary School for current students and future generations.

It says Columbia has the second highest population of minority students in the district and has a high poverty rate.

The petition calls into question the district's decision making, stating when closing the Wenatchee Internet Academy last year, the school district proposed 3 different options, but Columbia, with a minority enrollment 74%, has only been provided one.

It says the School District has damaged the trust of both our local and broader community.