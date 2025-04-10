Wenatchee Valley YMCA broke ground on their new facility during a ceremony behind the old Chelan PUD building Thursday afternoon.

The YMCA obtained a permit for the construction of a 30,000 square-foot two story building in February.

Get our free mobile app

Board Member and Capital Committee Chair Steve Robinson says this new building is about honoring the over 100-year legacy of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA.

Credit: Avery Cooper/Townsquare Media Credit: Avery Cooper/Townsquare Media loading...

"It's a symbol... of the communities collective commitment to build something better for tomorrow," Robinson said. "I would like us to think it's a symbol of the YMCA's commitment to provide an impactful and even life-changing experience for young people, young families, to build a healthy spirit, a healthy mind, and a healthy body for everybody. Regardless of age, or gender, or income, or race."

Wenatchee Valley YMCA CEO Dori Foster brought a picture of the original YMCA building construction taken in 1910.

"Now it's 2025 and we're breaking ground for this," Foster said. "We wouldn't be here today without the [Chelan] PUD... at the end of the day they chose us to be part of the equation and part of their legacy, so we can't thank the PUD enough for that."

Mayor Mike Poirer thanked the supporters of this project.

"It's an opportunity of all of your support, mentally and financially, that will support our generations to come," Poirer said. "We need to make sure we have continued support for our teenagers, and I love the programs that are in our school systems."

Foster welcomed five children to thrust the golden shovels into a mound of dirt to mark the official groundbreaking of the new facility, which began construction in March.

The new building will feature an indoor track, a lap and leisure pool, locker rooms, a kitchen, daycare services, and exercise rooms.

Construction is expected to finish by the end of 2026.