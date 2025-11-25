Continuing a look at toys we may have loved but were considered so dangerous, they were recalled or banned over safety concerns.

The list is so long, and more could have been included, but continuing with another ten dangerous toys over the years that have been nixed by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, according to Good Housekeeping.

Many of these are still available online through collectors, sold by eBay, or on Amazon as new, safer versions, but this compilation is sure to spark some memories.

Get our free mobile app

Most Dangerous Toys Part 2

#1 Magnetix

Magnetix Getty Images

Magnetix was a magnetic building kit toy that ran into trouble about 15 years ago when the little magnetic balls were breaking off and children were swallowing them. There are reports one youngster died and about 30 injuries resulted. Millions of sets were recalled, but a safer version is sold today.

#2 Polly Pockets with Quick Click

Polly Pocket's Quick Click models Getty Images

Magnets! It's always a problem with the magnets. Mattel had to recall over 7 million of the Polly Pocket Quick Click sets in 2004 when the magnets that connected Polly's fashion accessories started falling off, presenting a choking hazard.

#3 Rollerblade Barbie

Rollerblade Barbie & Ken Getty Images

Ken thought Barbie was hot, but this 90s version of Barbie was hot, literally! There was a device in Barbie's skates that emitted sparks when rolled over a flat surface that could ignite a fire on anything flammable! Why isn't Ken wearing a helmet or kneepads like Barbie? He was either too manly or self-conscious to don the safety gear, I guess?

#4 Sky Dancers

Sky Dancers Getty Images

Pull the cord, and Sky Dancers spin into the air like a helicopter with spinning wings at thousands of RPMs. What could go wrong around little children? Well, after about 150 eye injuries alone, the manufacturer recalled about 9 million Sky Dancers in 2000, according to CNN. I remember my daughter was delighted to receive her Sky Dancer, but it was the kind of toy that an adult had to operate for most kids that would enjoy it.

#5 Slip N' Slides

Slip N' Slides Getty Images

The Slip N' Slide is great if you're a kid. NOT so great if you are an adult because the size and weight of an adult contributed to whiplash and spinal cord injuries. But it was such an enticing activity on a summer day that plenty of adults ignored the Consumer Product Safety Commission warnings and were severely injured. Wham-O recalled some 9 million Slip N' Slides in 1999. Slip N' Slide is still sold today at retailers and online but is best enjoyed by kids.

#6 Snacktime Cabbage Patch Doll

Snacktime Cabbage Patch Doll Getty Images

Kids could feed their Snacktime Cabbage Patch Doll plastic snacks like celery, carrot, or pretzel sticks, but the working jaws could clamp down on anything placed inside, including little fingers or hair. Ouch! Mattel ended up giving $40 refunds to roughly half a million purchasers.

#7 Toy Crossbow

Toothpick-firing toy crossbow Getty Images

I found many of these for sale on Amazon, and even China has cracked down on them. Remember our parents saying, "You'll put an eye out with that." This doesn't even look like a toy and probably should be categorized with the slingshot?

#8 Toy Guns

Baby boomer with a toy gun Getty Images

How many of the Baby Boomers had a photo taken in this getup? I remember having cap guns in the 60's that smashed small powder packets stamped onto a red ribbon that actually exploded. But that was nothing compared to the Austin Magic Pistol in the 50's. It had magic crystals to propel the ping pong ball cartridges. The problem? The "magic crystals" were calcium carbide, which would explode if they got wet—oops!

#9 Slingshot Toy slingshot Getty Images

Certainly this youngster looks a little too young to be playing with a slingshot. There are toy versions and more sophisticated models for sports and hunting use. In 2006, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall was ordered on 100,000 toy models because of serious facial injuries.

#10 Trampolines

Trampolines Getty Images

Trampoline design has improved, and there are obvious flaws, as shown in the picture, that you would avoid when using older models. Today, most backyard models have the suspension covered and safety netting as well. With the rise in popularity, there has been an increase in injuries, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Also, it's a good idea to check your homeowners insurance policy to see how trampoline coverage is addressed.

Here is the link to PART 1 of the report

So there you go. Many of these toys were recalled because they presented a danger at one time but are still on the market and available today with safety modifications or safety labeling.

As always, supervise your children and be vigilant when purchasing toys because we hear about recalls in the news every day.