Trader Joe's is opening up several new locations, including in Washington.

Trader Joe's is one of Washington's most favorite stores across the state.

Why Washingtonians Love Trader Joe's

Washingtonians who shop at Trader Joe's rave about the experience.

While there's still no location in Wenatchee, Washingtonians love Trader Joe's because it delivers affordable groceries with unique products they can't find anywhere else.

Add in friendly staff and quick checkoutlines, and it feels like a rare stress-free shopping experience.

Trader Joes does have a few locations in Western Washington, and 29 total in Washington State, including: Bellevue, Bellingham, Burien, Everett, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kent, Kirkland, Lacey, Lynnwood, Olympia, Redmond, Sammamish, Seattle, Shoreline, Silverdale, Spokane, University Place, and Vancouver

Trader Joe's Confirms New Stores Are Coming Soon

This month, the company confirmed at least eight more locations, including two in Washington.

"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Lacey, WA. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program," the company's announcement said.

Reports say it will be located at 691 Sleater Kinney Rd SE Lacey, WA 98503. Another store in Bellingham already opened at 4255 Meridian Street earlier this summer.