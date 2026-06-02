Spokane, Olympia, Bremerton, and Seattle all ranked among the top 30 U.S. cities for alcohol-induced death rates among adults age 65 or older.

Alcohol-related deaths among adults 65+ are disproportionately concentrated across the West, according to data compiled by an Ohio-based dependency treatment center.

The study concludes that alcohol misuse in older adults may be more hidden than previously thought and may be mistaken for grief, chronic illness, medication complications, isolation, or “normal aging.”

Is It A Big City Problem?

Washington's largest city, Seattle, recorded 949 alcohol-induced deaths in adults 65 or older over a five-year span. That was the highest total in the state and ranked Seattle at the #30 highest rate in the nation, higher than Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Chicago.

Death totals and mortality rates were both high in Seattle and Portland.

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However, death by alcohol-related disease is not confined to Seattle, and smaller Washington cities had disproportionately high mortality rates.

Spokane was highest in the state per capita and #10 in the nation. Mortality rates placed Olympia at #16 nationally, with Bremerton at #17.

The problem is very prevalent along the West Coast, with the Eureka-Arcata, California area at the highest alcohol-induced mortality rate at the equivalent of 1 in every 250 seniors. Roseburg, Eugene and Medford were in the top five for death rates per capita (100K).

The findings are tragic and hopefully sobering when you see the stark numbers

Please find a table of the 119 areas and an interactive map.