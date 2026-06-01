Wenatchee and Eastmont High School will graduate the class of 2026 this Friday.

Wenatchee will hold its traditional ceremony at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. Gates will open at 7:00 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 8:00 PM, come rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to park at Wenatchee High School and walk to the Apple Bowl. Seating is first come, first served with 100 seats reserved for those needing more accessible seating. A traditional fireworks display will follow the commencement program at approximately 10:15 PM

Wenatchee High School Graduation: MORE INFO

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Eastmont High School recognizes its graduating seniors Friday evening at 6pm inside Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Doors open at 4pm for seating on a first come-first served basis.

Superintendent Spencer Taylor says weather is not a factor at the indoor facility, and there will be plenty of seating for families and friends. He suggests guests should plan to arrive early.

"For those planning to attend, my one recommendation is get there early because parking can be a challenge for this wonderful event."

Due to large crowds trying to access the available parking, traffic can get congested before the event. Additional parking is available in Walla Walla Point Park across the street from the facility.

Eastmont High School Graduation: MORE INFO

NCW Life Channel will stream both ceremonies on the station's website and social media platforms