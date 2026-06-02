Congrats To The Class Of ’26: North Central Washington Celebrations
Most of the graduating classes of 2026 in North Central Washington will have commencement exercises this weekend, while a few ceremonies are set for next week
Thursday, June 4th
Bridgeport 5pm Bridgeport High School Gymnasium
Friday, June 5th
Brewster 7:30 pm Brewster High School
Cascade 8PM Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex
Cashmere 8:00 PM Football Field
Chelan 6:30 pm Chelan High School gymnasium
Eastmont 6pm Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee
Entiat 6pm Entiat High School
Ephrata 7pm Kiwanis Field, located at Ephrata High School
Quincy 7pm Quincy High School Stadium
Wenatchee 8pm Apple Bowl
Saturday, June 6th
Lake Roosevelt 11am Lake Roosevelt High School
Mansfield 1pm High school gymnasium.
Manson 2:30pm Manson High School
Pateros 11am Pateros High School gymnasium
Waterville 1pm Waterville High School
Tuesday, June 9th
Westside High School (Wenatchee) 7pm Town Toyota Center
Thursday, June 18th
Wenatchee Valley College 7:00pm. Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The Omak campus ceremony will follow on Saturday, June 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Omak Performing Arts Center
Famous Celebrities Who Went to High School in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby