Congrats To The Class Of ’26: North Central Washington Celebrations

Most of the graduating classes of 2026 in North Central Washington will have commencement exercises this weekend, while a few ceremonies are set for next week

Thursday, June 4th

Bridgeport 5pm Bridgeport High School Gymnasium

Friday, June 5th

Brewster 7:30 pm Brewster High School

Cascade 8PM Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex

Cashmere 8:00 PM Football Field

Chelan 6:30 pm Chelan High School gymnasium

Eastmont 6pm Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee

Entiat 6pm Entiat High School

Ephrata 7pm Kiwanis Field, located at Ephrata High School

Quincy 7pm Quincy High School Stadium

Wenatchee 8pm Apple Bowl

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Saturday, June 6th

Lake Roosevelt 11am Lake Roosevelt High School

Mansfield 1pm High school gymnasium.

Manson 2:30pm Manson High School

Pateros 11am Pateros High School gymnasium

Waterville 1pm Waterville High School

Tuesday, June 9th

Westside High School (Wenatchee) 7pm Town Toyota Center

Thursday, June 18th

Wenatchee Valley College 7:00pm. Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The Omak campus ceremony will follow on Saturday, June 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Omak Performing Arts Center