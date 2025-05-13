These days, everyone is looking for a bit of financial relief.

The last few years have brought skyrocketing inflation and higher prices on groceries, utilities, and what seems like every expense coming through your household each month.

Tariffs Will Have An Impact On The Price Of Many Grocery Items

Whether you agree or disagree with the current administration's approach to tariffs, the reality for Americans is they will raise the price of goods and services.

There is some good news - many countries are coming to the negotiating table to work out trade terms with the United States. However, prices will still rise, at least in the short term, as negotiations continue.

While you can expect to pay more for things like electronics and clothes made overseas, even some items like cars made in America can cost more because automakers source foreign-made parts.

According to the financial savings experts at Cheapism, while there is a pause on reciprocal tariffs, a 10 percent base tariff remains. As a result, Washingtonians and the entire country can expect to pay more for the 10 staples below you tend to have on your grocery list every week.

10 Grocery Store Items in Washington Getting Pricier Due to Tariffs At least for the short term, Cheapsim says a 10 percent baseline tariff is here to stay. And whole tariff deals will be worked out in the weeks ahead. Here are the 10 grocery items Cheapsim says could bring some "sticker shock" for Washingtonians. Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper