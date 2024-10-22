For two glorious hours on Halloween night, Wenatchee's main thoroughfare will transform into what's being billed as the "ultimate trick-or-treat destination."

Trick-or-Treat on the Ave is the Wenatchee Downtown Association's annual Halloween bonanza. The stretch from 2nd St. to Orondo Ave. will shut down temporarily; this detour is a small price to pay for oodles of laughter and chocolatey delight.

"We did the math," says Eloise Sheets, outreach coordinator for the Downtown Association. "Last year, we had just a little over a ton of candy. Here's a visual for that: I am 5'4. You know those Costco pallets? [The volume of candy] was two pallets taller than me." Now there's an image!

But this isn't a case of gluttony. That much candy is needed to accommodate massive turnout. As many as 5,000 trick-or-treaters pour into downtown Wenatchee for this, Sheets says.

Lots of hulking industrial colossuses, too, including a waste management truck and an excavator courtesy of Goodfella Bros. (The ever-reliable Goodfella is a staple of these events.) Link Transit is bringing a "haunted" bus.

"Link does such an amazing job," Sheets says. "Basically, they just decorate their bus to make it spooky, and they let kids do a little walk-through. It's very fun."

Cutest of all is Gambit, the beloved Border Collie and jailhouse sniffer-outer of illicit drugs. Communitarian that he is, Gambit volunteered to help dispense candy! He'll be out and about with his dutiful handler, Deputy Jacob Lewis.

Trick-or-Treat on the Ave is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. It is totally free of charge.

Heirloom Creatives, a local photography studio, is doing custom Halloween portraits near the Owl Soda Fountain; click here to pre-register.