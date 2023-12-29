The last Powerball drawing of 2023 is Saturday, Dec. 30th and is estimated to yield a $760 million prize for someone holding a single winning ticket. A single winner electing the cash option could expect a $382.5 million windfall.

Saturday's jackpot would be the sixth highest prize awarded in Powerball history, according to officials with the Washington State Lottery.

The jackpot has swelled because no one has hit the winning combination since October 11th when a ticket purchased in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize.

Powerball is a national lottery game conducted in 45 states including Washington, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338, according to Powerball.

Powerball sales are expected to be brisk heading towards Saturday evening's drawing at 7:59pm PT. Ticket sales are cutoff at 6:45pm PT

Good Luck!