The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion. The Washington State Lottery says the jackpot for tonight’s (April 1st) drawing makes it the fifth largest in Powerball history.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT tonight, April 1. Tickets are sold until 6:45 p.m. PT on the day of the draw.

Powerball is a national lottery game. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26.

