East Wenatchee Mini-Mart Sells $250K Scratch Ticket

It's not quite the $1.33 billion Powerball jackpot that was won by an Oregon resident on Saturday, but one North Central Washington man is also a whole lot richer than he was at the end of last week.

The Washington Lottery reports a man identified as Tim O. has won a $250,000 prize in its Loteria scratch game.

The lucky player purchased the ticket last Thursday, April 4 at BJ's Sunset Highway Market in East Wenatchee.

The quarter-million-dollar payout is the game's top monetary prize and Tim O.'s winning ticket was the second of only three printed that are worth the jackpot amount.

