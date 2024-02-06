Lottery Winners Say These Are The Washington Properties They Would Buy
If you hit the lottery and could splurge on a luxury property, where would you invest?
Oceanfront mansion in Hawaii, California or Florida? Perhaps a lakefront resort style home or an island retreat? The study's authors concluded the choices show an aspirational desire among lottery winners to transform their lifestyles. The properties combine luxury, comfort, and unique experiences.
The blog Lottery n' Go surveyed 3,000 people to find out where the 200 most sought after properties are. Luxury real estate properties in Washington and Oregon landed four times in the top 200 and Idaho had two property listings.
Here are the most coveted types of properties in Washington for lottery winners and where they ranked in the Top 200
Island Retreats in the San Juan Islands (#22)
The San Juan Islands offer luxury island retreats with waterfront properties, tranquil landscapes, and access to outdoor activities.
Waterfront Mansions on Lake Washington (#43)
Lake Washington, in exclusive areas like Medina, are lined with luxurious waterfront estates featuring private docks and stunning lake views.
Urban Penthouses in Seattle (#112)
Downtown Seattle provides a modern luxury penthouse lifestyle with city skyline views, contemporary design, and access to the city's cultural amenities, dining scene and nightlife.
Wine Country Estates in Woodinville (#165)
Woodinville's wine country offers some spacious wine country estates with vineyards, rolling hills, and picturesque landscapes, ideal for wine enthusiasts.
See full survey results and what lottery winners would purchase in Oregon and Idaho.
Here are the Top 10 Most Coveted Types of Real Estate for Lottery Winners in 2024
The Big Island of Hawaii, known for its resort-style villas in elite communities like Hualalai and Mauna Kea, is the most coveted destination for lottery winners.
Penthouses in Honolulu rank second, offering a blend of cosmopolitan lifestyle and luxury amenities with spectacular views.
Malibu’s beachfront homes, famous for their sea views and luxurious facilities, are the third preferred choice.
Coral Gables is celebrated for its historic homes with Mediterranean Revival architecture.
Locations such as Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and the Florida Keys are popular for their oceanfront estates and tranquil coastal living.
Lakefront mansions on Tennessee’s lakeshores and beachfront homes on St. Simons Island, Georgia, show a preference for serene inland luxury.
Asheville is sought-after for its historic homes and proximity to landmarks like the Biltmore Estate.
Lake Tahoe’s luxury lakefront estates provide private access to the lake against a mountainous backdrop.
