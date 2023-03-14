An Ellensburg retailer recently sold a $2 million winning ticket in the Washington State Lottery.

According to Lottery officials, Lizbeth H. purchased a single Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket from the Fred Meyer store at 201 South Water Street last Friday, March 10 and won the game's grand prize.

The state pays the prize in annual installments of $80,000 over 25 years.

Lizbeth H.'s winning grand prize-winning ticket was the first of three to be claimed.

The odds of winning the grand prize in the Ultimate Millions game are 1 in 1,800,000.

Ultimate Millions scratch tickets sell for $30 each.