Wrong-Way DUI Driver Arrested On I-82 Near Ellensburg

A teenager is behind bars after police say he disrupted traffic and endangered other drivers on Interstate-82 (I-82) on Sunday morning.

Washington State Patrol troopers and deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a sedan after it was spotted driving the wrong way on I-82 south of Ellensburg but the driver refused to pull over.

The freeway's eastbound lanes were closed at Thrall Road to safeguard other drivers from colliding with the suspect's car.

Deputies deployed spike strips and disabled the vehicle, after which troopers used a successful PIT maneuver to stop it.

A 19-year-old Yakima man was arrested for DUI and felony eluding.

No injuries were reported.