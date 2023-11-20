Twisp Man Wins $20K On WA Lottery Scratch Ticket

A Twisp man now has a much bigger holiday shopping budget after winning $20,000 on a scratch ticket from the Washington State Lottery.

Lottery officials, who identified the man as "Kyle", say he recently purchased the ticket from Hank's Harvest Foods in Twisp.

Prior to buying the ticket, Kyle reportedly checked the state lottery's website to find out which scratch games still had the biggest prizes available.

His $20,000 top prize came from the lottery's Rock Out scratch game, which is a variety of ticket Kyle says he does not ordinarily purchase.

With his winnings, Kyle says he plans to take a weekend getaway to Seattle where he will attend a comedy show and enjoy a night on the town.

The Washington Lottery offers scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts.

