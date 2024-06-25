$50K WA Lottery Scratch Tickets Sold In Wenatchee, Othello
A pair of Central Washington residents are now $50,000 richer after winning jackpot prizes in two of the Washington Lottery's scratch games.
The Lottery has identified a player named Ignacio L. who won $50,000 on a Cash Spin ticket in Wenatchee, and Kathryn B. who won the same amount on a Loteria ticket in Othello.
The winning Wenatchee ticket was sold at the Plaza Super Jet store on Okanogan Avenue, while the Othello ticket was sold at the Lep-Re-Kon Mart on South 1st Avenue.
Get our free mobile app
DON'T's for after you win the Lottery
I don't care if your odds are as slim as a Slim Jim, there's still a chance. Here's what we shouldn't do if we won the jackpot.
Gallery Credit: Aly