A federal jury in Spokane has convicted a 53-year-old Othello man of five felony counts of odometer tampering.

Prosecutors say Reynaldo Garza bought high-mileage used cars, then swapped in odometers from wrecking yards that showed far fewer miles.

Investigators say Garza resold the vehicles with mileage rolled back by tens of thousands — in some cases up to 100,000 miles — making thousands of dollars in profit on each sale.