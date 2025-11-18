Othello Man Convicted in Major Odometer Tampering Scheme
A federal jury in Spokane has convicted a 53-year-old Othello man of five felony counts of odometer tampering.
Prosecutors say Reynaldo Garza bought high-mileage used cars, then swapped in odometers from wrecking yards that showed far fewer miles.
Investigators say Garza resold the vehicles with mileage rolled back by tens of thousands — in some cases up to 100,000 miles — making thousands of dollars in profit on each sale.
