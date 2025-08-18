Othello Teen Jailed After Motorcycle Chase
An Adams County teenager is behind bars after police say he led officers on a high-speed pursuit while operating a motorcycle on Friday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when officers with the Othello Police Department observed a motorcycle being driven recklessly on State Route 17 and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.
The chase continued south onto State Route 24 where it was eventually terminated after crossing into Franklin County.
Several hours later, a citizen tip led to the discovery of the motorcycle, which had been abandoned a few miles north of the Vernita Bridge in Franklin County.
Using the bike as evidence, investigators soon learned the identity of its driver during the pursuit as 19-year-old Isaid Chavez-Cardenas of Othello, who was located a short time later and arrested.
Chavez-Cardenas had reportedly suffered minor injuries after crashing the bike and was medically cleared through an evaluation at a local hospital before being booked into the Adams County Jail for attempting to elude police.