Othello Police chased a Royal City man through the city's downtown area after a report of a stolen vehicle.

ow the Late-Night Pursuit Began

READ MORE: GoFundMe Launched for Victims of Street Racing Crash

Othello Police Department said officers responded to the report of the stolen car around 11:30 p.m. Monday. After locating the vehicle near South Broadway Avenue and Main Street, officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off and led officers on a pursuit through the area.

Crash Near Edison Tracks

Police say 31-year-old Randy Godinez eventually crashed near the Edison Tracks along Saddle Road and ran from the vehicle.

Officers utilized a drone and a K-9 unit to search the area, eventually taking Godinez into custody.

Charges the Suspect Now Faces

Authorities booked Godinez on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement, obstruction, and driving with a suspended license. Godinez reportedly has a warrant out of Pasco for robbery.