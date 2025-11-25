Friends and relatives of two of the juveniles who were involved in Friday night's deadly street-racing crash in Wenatchee are launching a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses.

How the Street-Racing Crash Happened

Bentley Knight was the 12-year-old passenger who died when a sedan crashed into an oncoming pickup truck near the Easy Street roundabout. Police say the accident happened due to an illegal street race.

Another passenger, 14-year-old Erik Figueroa, sustained serious injuries. Emergency crews took him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The 18-year-old driver was also hospitalized at Harborview, but has not been identified by police.

GoFundMe Support for the Victims’ Families

Family Friend of Knight, Shannon Wedam, said his grandparents raised Bentley, and that they are now facing deep grief and the financial burden of funeral expenses.

Amanda Vickrey, a family friend of Figueroa, said Erik suffered a severe brain injury, a skull fracture, and multiple broken bones, and that he faces a long and uncertain road ahead.

Both GoFundMe pages state that all funds go directly to support the families of the victims.

Police Seeking Witnesses

Wenatchee police are still seeking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash, which may have involved a Honda Civic or a similar style car. Wenatchee Police Sgt. Stephen Evitt can be reached at 509-888-4254 or sevitt@wenatcheewa.gov.