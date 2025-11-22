Street Racing Crash In Wenatchee Kills Juvenile, Injures Two Others

One person is dead and two others have injuries after authorities say a street racing incident caused a two-vehicle accident in Wenatchee on Friday evening.

The Wenatchee Police Department says it happened at around 7 p.m. on an offramp near the roundabout at U.S. Highways 2/97 and Easy Street when the 18-year-old driver of a sedan was racing another vehicle, crossed the center line, and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

Get our free mobile app

One of the two juvenile passengers in the sedan was killed in the collision and pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, along with the driver – both of whom sustained serious injuries and were last known to be in critical condition.

Investigators are still searching for the occupants of the vehicle that was racing the sedan, which is believed to have possibly been a Honda Civic or similar make and model car.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Wenatchee Police Department and ask for Detective Steve Evitt at 509-888-4254.

The identities of those involved in the wreck are being withheld.