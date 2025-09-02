Washington residents are daydreaming of winning the Powerball jackpot of $1.3 BILLION on Wednesday night.

Even if you don't defy the odds of winning at almost one in 25 million, there are plenty of consolation lottery prizes. During the Monday, September 1st drawing, a total of seven winning Powerball tickets won $50k lottery prizes in Washington state.

No one has hit the winning Powerball numbers since the last jackpot was won on May 31.

Get our free mobile app

As the Powerball jackpot continues to climb into September, the jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at a whopping $1.3 billion, making it the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s history and the ninth largest lottery jackpot of all time.

The September 1st winning $50K tickets were sold at:

2 NomNom locations in Spokane

Albertson’s in Spokane

Fisherman’s Cove in Bellingham

Muckleshoot Market & Deli in Auburn

Albertson’s in Clarkston

Jackson's Food Store in Sammamish

The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT Wednesday, September 3. Tickets are sold until 6:45 p.m. PT on the day of the draw.