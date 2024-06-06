$50K Scratch Ticket Sold In Ritzville

One man's spring season got a lot greener after he won $50,000 on a Washington Lottery scratch ticket this week.

A player identified by Lottery officials as Ralph E. purchased the Loteria Grande ticket at the Ritz Food Mart on Baumann Road in Ritzville.

The winning ticket is one of only five containing the game's jackpot amount out of 3,220,100 that were printed, and was the fourth jackpot ticket to be claimed.

It's the second $50,000 prize to be won out of the small farming community in Adams County this year, following a Powerball ticket that was sold at the Akins Fresh Market on West 1st Avenue in January.