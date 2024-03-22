Mega Millions Jackpot Near $1 Billion For Friday Drawing, 10th Largest in U.S. History

No one has hit the Mega Millions lottery drawing so far in 2024 so the jackpot for Friday night's drawing has swelled to an estimated $977 million.

Washington Lottery officials say it is the 6th largest in the game’s history and would the 10th largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history. Someone who matches all five numbers and the Mega Ball in tonight’s drawing will win the Mega Millions jackpot worth just under a billion dollars. A single winning ticket would be worth $461 million for someone selecting the one-time cash option payout.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Winning numbers have been elusive in the Powerball jackpot which currently stands at $750 million, the 9th largest in the game’s history. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, March 23.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

So a combined $1.727 billion in Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are up for grabs in this weekend's lottery drawings across the country and in Washington state. Washington uses it's share of lottery proceeds to fund education programs.

