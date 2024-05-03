$50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Wenatchee Safeway
A Powerball ticket sold at a supermarket in Wenatchee this week has earned one lucky player a $50,000 prize.
Washington's Lottery reports the big-money ticket was purchased at the Safeway store at 501 North Miller Street on Wednesday (May 1) by a player identified as Michael M.
In order to win a $50,000 prize in Powerball, a player must match four of the five primary numbers on their ticket, as well as the red Powerball number.
According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a $50,000 prize in Powerball, are 1-in-913,000.
No players won the Powerball jackpot of $178 million in Wednesday's drawing.
