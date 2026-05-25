Malware Attack Forces Shutdown Of All Computer/Phone Networks At Chelan County Offices

Officials with Chelan County are scrambling to repair their computer networks following a malware attack over the weekend.

County spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the malware was detected at around 10 a.m. on Sunday and has resulted in the shutdown of all computer and phone systems at all of the County's departments.

The County says IT crews are working closely with its security partners to bring systems back online, but the scope and severity of the damage is still being investigated.

Due to the scheduled closure of the County's offices on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, no public updates regarding the issue are expected until sometime Tuesday.

County officials say the outage has not impacted any of the systems connected to RiverCom dispatch, so all emergency calls to 9-1-1 should be going through without error.

There is currently no estimated timeframe for the restoration of the County's networks.