Travelers over Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 will experience slowdowns and delays Thursday.

Guardrail Work Scheduled on U.S. 97

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Washington State Department of Transportation said that contractors will replace guardrails and posts four miles north of the summit of Blewett Pass from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4.

Pilot Cars and Lane Restrictions Expected

Travelers will encounter pilot cars, alternating one-lane, two-way traffic, and automatic flaggers, and are advised to follow a 45-mile-per-hour speed limit in both directions on U.S. 97.

Traffic will resume normally on Thursday night.

Check Traffic Conditions Before Traveling

DOT said the latest information on traffic impact can be found on the real-time travel map.