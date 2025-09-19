Two large fires continue to grow in the Cle Elum Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Labor Mountain Fire Update

Get our free mobile app

The Labor Mountain Fire, which a lightning strike sparked on Sept. 1, 10 miles north of Cle Elum, is over 6,000 acres and seven percent contained.



Thursday, crews extended, connected, and improved lines around the fire perimeter. Crews continued to conduct burn out operations, which allowed firefighters to strengthen containment lines in Mill Creek Drainage and the southern end of the fire. Crews also removed fuels along Shaser Creek Road.

Structure protection efforts along Beverly Creek and Teanaway Roads are nearing completion.

Wildcat Fire Update

Meanwhile, the Wildcat Fire, sparked by lightning on Aug. 25, 30 miles northwest of Naches, is over 8,800 acres with eight percent containment. Fire activity increased Thursday due to warm and dry conditions. Helicopters dropped water on hotspots on the south side of Bumping Lake.



Crews will continue to remove debris along Bumping River Road. Level 2 evacuation notices continue for Goose Prairie and Bumping River Road.