Heavy Rains Cause Damage To Roads, Trails In National Forest

The heavy rains brought by this week's atmospheric river over the Cascade Mountains in Washington State have created a number of issues in the National Forest.

NATIONAL FOREST VISITORS SHOULD BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS

Hazardous conditions are currently present on many of the roads and trails in the National Forest, including flooding, mud and debris slides, and downed trees.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says crews are working to assess the damages and people should postpone any travel into the forest until they can be completed.

"Forest roads are very questionable and likely to be damaged due to down trees, washouts, or debris flows. Getting stuck behind water, fallen trees and washouts is a possibility and people need to be prepared for emergency situations."

POSTPONE ALL TRAVEL TO NATIONAL FOREST, IF POSSIBLE, UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE

DeMario adds there are several safety tips to keep in mind if travel in the forest is absolutely necessary.

"If you see water across roadways, it could indicate a blocked culvert and increased potential for a road washout. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Forest roads may be very wet and slippery or impassable. Move away from recently burned areas. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas."

In addition, DeMario says people should always check with county emergency management and National Weather Service pages on social media for the very latest updates on conditions and any potential closures.