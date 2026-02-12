Visitors planning to spend time outdoors over Presidents' Day weekend will be able to do so without paying day-use fees at National Forest sites.

What’s Included in the Fee Waiver

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario said fees will be waived on Monday, Feb. 16 in honor of Presidents' Day. The fee-free day applies to standard amenity fees at picnic areas, boat launches, and trailheads across national forests.

What Fees Still Apply

Officials say while day-use fees are waived, other fees — including campground reservations, cabin rentals, or special recreation permits — may still apply.

"This fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, and trailheads," DeMario said. "Fees for camping cabin rentals, snow parks, or other permits still apply."

Recreate Responsibly This Holiday

The Forest Service typically designates several fee-free days each year to encourage people to explore public lands. Presidents' Day is the first fee waiver of 2026, offering an opportunity for families and outdoor enthusiasts to get outside during the winter season.

Forest visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly, plan ahead, check road and trail conditions, dress for winter weather, and bring food, water, proper gear to make the most of the holiday outing, and pack out any trash.

Local Impact: Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Locally, this fee waiver includes sites within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which offers access to trailheads, snowshoe routes, and winter recreation areas throughout north central Washington.

Presidents Day is the perfect excuse to explore outdoors.