Lower Sugarloaf Fire Burns 22,000+ Acres Near Leavenworth

Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest - United States Forest Service

The Lower Sugarloaf Fire continues to burn around 1,000 acres a day in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Fire Size and Location

The lightning-sparked blaze in the Wenatchee River Ranger District about 12 miles east of Leavenworth on Sept. 1 is currently 22,205 acres and 20 percent contained.

Thursday, fire crews conducted burnout operations around several parts of the fire area, removing fuels and installing hose lays.

Crews plan on a full suppression strategy this weekend, with further burning operations to bring the blaze to a planned containment line off multiple Forest Service roads.

Evacuations and Structure Protection

Structure protection measures continue in the Chumstick Creek area and Entiat Valley, where Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices persist for over 1,000 homes.

Air Quality Impact and Smoke Forecast

Fire officials expect more smoke compared to Thursday, when air quality levels reached "Unhealthy" for the Wenatchee Valley.

Over 1,200 personnel are working the fire, including 31 crews, three engines, nine helicopters, nine dozers, and 21 water tenders.

