A North Central Washington congresswoman is calling on the Trump administration to address deteriorating conditions in The Enchantments Wilderness Area.

Schrier Sends Letter to Federal Officials

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8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier sent a letter asking the Trump administration to follow warnings from local officials, recreation groups, conservation organizations, and members of the public about inadequate U.S. Forest Service management of The Enchantments.

“Maintaining sustainable access to some of our nation’s most beautiful wilderness matters economically as well as environmentally, helping sustain the businesses and communities connected to recreation in Central Washington," Schrier said. “I urge the Forest Service to address these persisting issues by restoring sufficient staffing and implementing a thoughtfully-designed day use management system that aligns with the capacity of the landscape and infrastructure.”

The Enchantments Remain Major Economic Driver

The letter cites a recent Chelan County tourism impact study finding that visitors spent approximately $675 million in the county in 2024, and calls The Enchantments one of the most visited wilderness destinations in the Pacific Northwest.

Record Visitation Raises Safety and Environmental Concerns

Schrier said the area experienced record visitation during the 2025 peak season, including all-time highs around the Fourth of July holiday.

"High visitation levels for just 25 miles of Forest Service trails are straining trailheads, emergency response, sanitation infrastructure, and the fragile alpine environment, increasing risk to visitor safety and forest health," Schrier said. "These issues in The Enchantments are not new. Stakeholders and land managers have been discussing these pressures for many years, but a record-breaking number of visits and staffing reductions last year have led to an immediate need."

Calls Continue for More Forest Service Staffing

The letter follows previous requests for answers regarding deteriorating Forest Service trail conditions and staffing reductions at The Enchantments.