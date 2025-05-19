Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time of year to go outdoors and hit the trails.

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Goes Mostly Cashless for Holiday Weekend

With that, the U.S. Forest Service announces the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is moving to primarily cashless collections this holiday weekend. The Forest Service will use an app for digital payments at most recreation fee sites across the forest.

Get our free mobile app

Sites using this new payment system will include all trailheads and day use sites requiring a fee or pass, as well as most first-come, first-serve campgrounds, including concessionaire operated sites.

Visitors will need to down the recreation.gov mobile app and create an account. There is a scan and pay application that will work offline at recreation sites without service.

Forest Service Expands Cashless System to More Campgrounds This Summer

Cashless payments will continue to roll out over the course of the summer at all first-come, first-serve campgrounds, including both Forest Service and concessionaire operated campgrounds.

The Forest Service says moving to a cashless system reduces the amount of time forest service staff spend collecting and processing cash and checks, which will increase their availability to help visitors and manage recreation sites.

Visitors can also still purchase and utilize the Northwest Forest Pass or America the Beautiful Interagency Pass, available from local vendors or online, at all day use sites requiring a fee.