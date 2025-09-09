While the official acreage for the Labor Mountain Fire, burning 10 miles north of Cle Elum, crossed 3,000 acres, fire officials say the jump from just under 2,000 acres comes from improved flight mapping.

Infrared Mapping Expands Fire Acreage Estimate

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said crews conducted an infrared perimeter mapping flight Monday afternoon. firefighters completed road preparation work on Forest Roads 9737 and 9703. Crews conducted strategic burning operations along 9703 and Forest Road 112 near Standup Creek, while continuing structure protection measures near Beverly Creek.

Firefighting Tactics Along Roads and Creeks

Overall, officials say they did not observe an increase in fire activity, and the cooler weather with a chance for showers allows firefighters to make progress on the blaze which does not have containment.

Weather Conditions Favor Firefighting Progress

There are currently no evacuations in place for the Labor Mountain Fire, nor are there any closures, but officials ask the public to avoid the area.

Community Meeting Announcement

There will be a community meeting held for the Labor Mountian Fire and Lower Sugarloaf Fire at 6 this evening in the Entiat School District Building - 2650 Entiat Way.

The meeting will be streamed live via the Lower Sugar Loaf Fire 2025 Facebook page.