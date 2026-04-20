You can collect firewood in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for free.

When Free Firewood Permits Become Available

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The U.S. Forest Service said permits will be available through a new online e-Permit system beginning May 1. This option allows you to obtain permits from a computer or mobile device at any time, without a trip to the Forest Service office.

How the New Online Permit System Works

“I am excited that we are able to provide our communities with a more convenient option to get their firewood permits,” said Forest Supervisor Tara Umphries. “We know it’s not always possible for people to visit one of our offices during business hours, and online permits offer greater flexibility and access. Firewood permits will remain free of charge. This system simply makes them easier to get.”

How Much Firewood You Can Collect

Each permit requires holders to gather at least two cords, but no more than 12 cords of firewood.

Safety Tips for Gathering Firewood

Gathering your own firewood requires focusing on dry, dead, or fallen wood to ensure efficient burning. Protective gear, including gloves, safety glasses, and sturdy boots, is important. When cutting, constantly check the canopy above for dead, hanging branches that could fall. If you are using a chainsaw, learn proper techniques to avoid kickback, such as not cutting with the tip of the bar. If not using a chainsaw, you will want to bring a bow saw or axe. A tip for you - a split-head maul is better for tough logs, while a splitting axe works for smaller ones.

When cutting your firewood, aim to cut wood into 16-inch lengths, which fits most fireplaces and stoves. Splitting your wood right away when you get home allows it to dry (aka season) faster.

Make sure your storage area is dry and give adequate time, at least six months, to allow the wood to dry. You can tell if it is dry by small cracks in the end, and if the bark falls off easily.

What Changes in 2027

You may still pick up a traditional firewood permit at local Forest Service offices on May 1 for the 2026 season if you choose; however, permits will transition fully online in 2027.

All permits are free of charge.