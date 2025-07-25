The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is asking for public input on a new proposal aimed at protecting bighorn sheep while managing domestic livestock grazing.

A draft Environmental Impact Statement outlines potential changes to grazing rules across nine allotments where domestic sheep and goats currently graze. Options include keeping current grazing practices, switching to cattle, or ending grazing in high-risk areas where disease could threaten bighorn sheep.

Washington has 17 bighorn sheep herds—10 of which rely on habitat within the forest. Disease from domestic animals remains one of the biggest threats to their survival.

The public has until October 24th to submit comments. You can do so online through the Forest Service’s comment portal or by mail to the forest supervisor’s office in Wenatchee. A final decision is expected this winter.

More information is available through a link to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest at cara.fs2c.usda.gov.